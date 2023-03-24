Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
During public comment at a Sarasota County School Board Meeting, a speaker verbally attacked...
Sarasota County School Board Member walks out after being verbally attacked
The crash claimed the life of three in Sept. 2022
Man charged in crash that killed 3 in Englewood
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Gwyneth Paltrow faces claims that a ski accident she was in caused a man lasting damage.
Missing GoPro video targeted in Gwyneth Paltrow trial
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden visits Canada
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial