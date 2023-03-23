Advertise With Us
WATCH: Road rage crash caught on camera

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a green Toyota sedan that was caught on dash cam cutting off a dump truck.

The crash occurred on I-75 just after 10 a.m. near State Road 56 in Hillsborough County. The green Toyota cut off the dump truck in the southbound lanes on I-75 which caused the dump truck and two semis to crash. The scene had been cleared and no injuries are reported.

If you have information regarding the suspect, please call *FHP or **TIPS.

