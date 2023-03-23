Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks SB lanes of 301 in Manatee County
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton

Latest News

A Fairfax County (Va.) police officer was dismissed following the fatal shooting of Timothy...
Officer in deadly Virginia shooting removed from department
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, 2023 in...
Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death in Virginia
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June...
Jan. 6 rioter charged in Pelosi laptop theft sentenced to prison
More Too Life is holding its 2nd annual Healing Through Art Event
‘More Too Life’ to hold 2nd annual ‘Healing Through Art’ event