Tree workshops, giveaways set for Arbor Day in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In celebration of National Arbor Day on April 28, Sarasota County is holding workshops throughout the county where participants can walk away with a native tree.

The one-hour “Florida-Friendly Landscaping: Planting Trees for the Suncoast” classes, offered on various April dates and at locations across Sarasota County and online, will showcase trees that thrive on the Suncoast, with an emphasis on native trees, flowering trees, and edible fruit and nut trees.

“The Suncoast region lost a significant number of trees from Hurricane Ian,” said Forest Hecker, a landscaping specialist with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. “As we replant our properties, let us be mindful of what we plant, avoiding nuisance invasives and focusing on Florida-friendly trees.”

Observed annually on the last Friday in April, National Arbor Day highlights the key roles that trees play in our lives, from improving air quality to reducing the impact of urban heat islands. Florida also celebrates a State Arbor Day on the third Friday of January, given its year-round growing climate.

The workshops will share information on finding the right tree for the right location, along with how to plant and care for it. After workshops, participants who have completed a tree pledge or registered with a $3 fee can pick up a free native tree sapling (one tree per household) from among five species selected for local landscapes and conditions.

Sarasota County Extension has scheduled four in-person workshops across the county and an Arbor Day webinar to allow those interested in attending to find a session that fits their needs:

April 04, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota

April 11, 1-2 p.m.: Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

April 19, 1-2 p.m.: North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port

April 22, 1-2 p.m.: UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

April 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Online (tree pickup required at Extension within five business days)

Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/cc/392369.

For more information, email fhecker@scgov.net, or call 941-861-9812.

