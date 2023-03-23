SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure aloft and at the surface continues to build today and help produce very warm temperatures.

A southerly wind will also help bump up the temperature and a westerly component to the wind will also increase the humidity. By afternoon the temperature will rise to the mid to upper 80s close to the coast and upper 80s to near 90 inland.

Don’t expect any rain today. Humidity will add a degree or two to the daytime high and it will feel a bit like summer, especially inland. Sea breezes will keep the coastal locations a bit cooler, but inland, where the sea breeze will arrive late in the day, will not benefit from the cooling breeze nearly as much. Beaches will begin to get crowded as we move into the weekend and the warm weather continues.

We will stay dry into the weekend, despite a weak cold front that will get hung up north of us on Saturday. If we are lucky, we may get a brief sprinkle inland on Saturday, but it won’t amount to much. A better chance for showers will occur with a stronger front that moves in on Tuesday or Wednesday.

For some fun on this hot day, I include below a forecast written by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot. I ask the computer to write a hot weather forecast in Old English. Remember, a computer wrote this without human assistance in less than three seconds. Hope this puts a smile on your face:

“Harken ye, citizens of Sarasota and Bradenton, for a most unusual weather cometh to thy fair lands. It is foretold that an intense and blazing heat shall descend upon thee, a warmth so abnormal that it shall be as the fiery breath of dragons.

Verily, the sun shall shine with an intensity rarely seen, and the very air shall be thick with a sweltering humidity. This heat shall be as an unrelenting foe, persisting for many a day, and causing the earth to be parched and the trees to wilt.

Yet fear ye not, for in this time of great warmth, there shall be moments of respite, brought forth by the cool sea breezes that shall caress thy skin and offer a temporary relief from the oppressive heat.

Therefore, prepare thyself, O citizens of Sarasota and Bradenton, for a most unusual warmth that shall soon be upon thee. Take care to stay hydrated and seek shelter from the unyielding sun, for it shall be a harsh taskmaster in this time.

Mayhap with patience and fortitude, thou shalt see the passing of this hot spell and the return of more temperate climes. But for now, let us brace ourselves for the heat to come, and face it with courage and steadfastness.” -- ChatGPT

