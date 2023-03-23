Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Temperatures and humidity going up

Breezy conditions Friday and Saturday
Gators lined up at Myakka St. Park loving this warm weather
Gators lined up at Myakka St. Park loving this warm weather(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Humidity and temperatures are expected to rise over the next several days with low level moisture on the increase due to winds turning more toward the south to southwest by this weekend. High pressure will keep the beautiful beach weather continuing through Friday. Now it will get a bit breezy by Saturday as a storm system moves over the SE U.S. and a cold front moves into N. Florida.

We start out Thursday with temperatures much milder with lows in the low 60s and quickly warm up into the low 80s near the beach and mid to upper 80s well inland. Look for winds out of the southeast to start the day at 10-15 mph and weaken to 5-10 by the afternoon and turn to the SW as the sea breeze develops.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies and warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s and even some upper 80s well inland.

Saturday it will turn a bit breezy as winds pick up in advance of a cold front. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. Look for mostly sunny skies with only a 10% chance for showers later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the beach.

Skies remain clear as high pressure dominates our area
Skies remain clear as high pressure dominates our area(WWSB)

Sunday will be warm at the coast and hot inland with highs at the beach near 84 and inland near 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 3/22/2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 3/22/2023

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road

Latest News

Heron Creek Middle
Threat reported at Heron Creek Middle School
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Sarasota Police Officer struck by fleeing vehicle
Sandra Frank retires from All Faiths Food Bank