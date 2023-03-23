Temperatures and humidity going up

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Humidity and temperatures are expected to rise over the next several days with low level moisture on the increase due to winds turning more toward the south to southwest by this weekend. High pressure will keep the beautiful beach weather continuing through Friday. Now it will get a bit breezy by Saturday as a storm system moves over the SE U.S. and a cold front moves into N. Florida.

We start out Thursday with temperatures much milder with lows in the low 60s and quickly warm up into the low 80s near the beach and mid to upper 80s well inland. Look for winds out of the southeast to start the day at 10-15 mph and weaken to 5-10 by the afternoon and turn to the SW as the sea breeze develops.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies and warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s and even some upper 80s well inland.

Saturday it will turn a bit breezy as winds pick up in advance of a cold front. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. Look for mostly sunny skies with only a 10% chance for showers later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the beach.

Skies remain clear as high pressure dominates our area (WWSB)

Sunday will be warm at the coast and hot inland with highs at the beach near 84 and inland near 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

