Sarasota County lifts red tide advisories

There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.
There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The red tide health advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Dec. 28, 2022 has been lifted.

The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches.

There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time. Results for Sarasota County beaches will be posted today at www.ourgulfenvironment.net.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide status updates are posted on the its website.

Mote Marine’s beach conditions report is updated twice daily beaches with lifeguards at https://visitbeaches.org/.

