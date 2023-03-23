Advertise With Us
Person of interest in Bradenton homicide is found

Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Alonzo Phillips regarding a shooting death.
Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Alonzo Phillips regarding a shooting death. Phillips is not considered a suspect, police say.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say they have located a person of interest in a March 19 homicide.

Detectives announced late Wednesday they had located Michael Alonzo Phillips in connection with the shooting. Police said Phillips is not considered a suspect.

On March 19, at about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found Dwight Sutton, 56, with at least one gunshot wound in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but Sutton died at the scene.

