Person of interest in Bradenton homicide is found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say they have located a person of interest in a March 19 homicide.

Detectives announced late Wednesday they had located Michael Alonzo Phillips in connection with the shooting. Police said Phillips is not considered a suspect.

On March 19, at about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found Dwight Sutton, 56, with at least one gunshot wound in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but Sutton died at the scene.

The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. (WWSB-TV)

