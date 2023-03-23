Person of interest in Bradenton homicide is found
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say they have located a person of interest in a March 19 homicide.
Detectives announced late Wednesday they had located Michael Alonzo Phillips in connection with the shooting. Police said Phillips is not considered a suspect.
On March 19, at about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found Dwight Sutton, 56, with at least one gunshot wound in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but Sutton died at the scene.
