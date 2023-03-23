Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

New to town? City of Sarasota shares roundabout education for drivers

New roundabout opens at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
New roundabout opens at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is welcoming snowbirds and tourists. They also want to take the opportunity to remind you how to use a roundabout.

The county says roundabouts reduce sever crashes on average by 80%. The rules are to slow down, watch for pedestrians, yield to vehicles within the roundabout.

You can view this video from the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks SB lanes of 301 in Manatee County
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton

Latest News

Road Rage Crash - FHP
WATCH: Road rage crash caught on camera
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks SB lanes of 301 in Manatee County
Google map view of area
Gas leak cleared near St Armands Circle
Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle crash with hazardous material response...
Overturned truck and spill closes Fruitville at Tatum Road