‘More Too Life’ to hold 2nd annual ‘Healing Through Art’ event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the success of last year’s event, More Too Life has announced a second “Healing Through Art” event.

More Too Life is a dedicated service and advocacy anti-human trafficking organization primarily serving children, youth and young adults. In 2022, the group partnered with Sarasota-based artist Marie Thérèse Lacroix.

This year the 2nd Annual Healing Through Art Event on March 30 at the Siesta Key Wine Bar. This year’s focus explores how art can impact the healing of staff who are exposed to secondary trauma as they provide services to children, youth and young adults who have been impacted by human exploitation. They will be hosting an exclusive wine tasting and art exhibition to include delectable hors d’Oeuvres.

Like last year, Marie will donate a portion of proceeds from any paintings sold to More Too Life.

Marie Thérése Lacroix will further host More Too Life’s staff for an afternoon of self- care and help them tap into their own creative abilities. Staff will be working alongside Marie to create their own painting. Staff are often exposed secondary traumatic stress which is defined by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network as the emotional duress that results when an individual hears about the firsthand trauma experiences of another.

“As part of the tremendous work our team is doing, they are exposed to secondary trauma daily. In 2023, we provided direct victim care to over 200 individuals with an average age of 16. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure people have access to services and supports that assist them in their healing journey and helping them discover their true-identity. We believe in providing meaningful opportunities to help in self- sufficiency and sustainability. We are honored to be working with Marie Thérése Lacroix and are so grateful for her generous support”. said Dawn Sakes, Executive Director.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or via EventBrite. Tickets are $35.

