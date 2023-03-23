Marina Park boat ramp access impacted by temporary offloading site for Ian debris

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Parks & Recreation Department is collaborating with AshBritt to allow access to Marina Park and the boat ramp to support a Temporary Offloading Site.

That site is where debris collected in the waterways caused by Hurricane Ian can be offloaded from a barge to a truck and removed.

Marina Park will serve as a TOLS seven days per week, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. starting this week for approximately one month. Debris collected from the waterway will be directly loaded from the barge to a truck/trailer several times a day. At no time will there be a staging pile on land.

The boat ramp will remain open to the public, however, there may be time periods lasting about 30 minutes throughout the day when public access to the ramp will be delayed facilitating the loading of debris onto trucks.

Marina Park is located at 7030 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275).

