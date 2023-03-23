Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse holds town hall meeting in Ellenton

George Kruse hosts town hall meeting in Ellenton.
George Kruse hosts town hall meeting in Ellenton.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An overflow crowd of residents bringing up a variety of topics during a town hall at the Rocky Bluff Library in Ellenton on Wednesday night. It was hosted by Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

“This back and forth dialogue of town halls is really important, not only for myself and other commissioners, not only to get our information across to you, but allow you to get the information across to us,” said Kruse.

No issue was off limits. Development, taxes and traffic were the main topics of conversation.

“Big traffic, I live so close to Walgreens, I come out of my complex and it would take me three minutes to get there, today it took me 20 minutes,” said Bev Stemper, an Ellenton resident.

Everyone ABC7 talked with says they aren’t concerned with some of the personal issues Kruse has encountered over the last year. Last April, he was involved in a single vehicle crash. He is now facing a DUI trial. Kruse says his entire focus is on improving Manatee County and distractions should not get in the way of that.

“Regardless of what’s going on personally in my life, I put 100 percent focus and effort into being a county commissioner here in Manatee County and that’s why I ran for it,” said Kruse.

There will be more of these town hall meetings in Manatee County coming up in April, May and June.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road

Latest News

Gators lined up at Myakka St. Park loving this warm weather
Temperatures and humidity going up
Heron Creek Middle
Threat reported at Heron Creek Middle School
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Sarasota Police Officer struck by fleeing vehicle