Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse holds town hall meeting in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An overflow crowd of residents bringing up a variety of topics during a town hall at the Rocky Bluff Library in Ellenton on Wednesday night. It was hosted by Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

“This back and forth dialogue of town halls is really important, not only for myself and other commissioners, not only to get our information across to you, but allow you to get the information across to us,” said Kruse.

No issue was off limits. Development, taxes and traffic were the main topics of conversation.

“Big traffic, I live so close to Walgreens, I come out of my complex and it would take me three minutes to get there, today it took me 20 minutes,” said Bev Stemper, an Ellenton resident.

Everyone ABC7 talked with says they aren’t concerned with some of the personal issues Kruse has encountered over the last year. Last April, he was involved in a single vehicle crash. He is now facing a DUI trial. Kruse says his entire focus is on improving Manatee County and distractions should not get in the way of that.

“Regardless of what’s going on personally in my life, I put 100 percent focus and effort into being a county commissioner here in Manatee County and that’s why I ran for it,” said Kruse.

There will be more of these town hall meetings in Manatee County coming up in April, May and June.

