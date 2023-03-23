Man charged in crash that killed 3 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage in connection with a Sept. 2022 crash that killed three women.

Cash Kaufmann, age 25, of Sarasota, was driving a 2018 Hyundai SUV at a high rate of speed. Investigators say Kaufmann was driving on State Road 776 at Artists Avenue when he failed to stop, colliding into a car crossing the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, and two of her passengers, a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, Idaho and a 68-year-old woman from Minnesota were killed. .

Troopers say Kaufmann had a blood alcohol concentration level of .096 and tested positive for THC.

Kaufmann has been booked in the Sarasota County Jail.

