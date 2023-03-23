Federal disaster funds now available for rural Suncoast residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rural Suncoast residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian last year may be eligible for federal funds, the Agriculture Department announced Thursday.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” USDA Florida Director Lakeisha Hood said.

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidentally declared disaster in 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.

Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

Homes must be located in a presidentially declared disaster areas 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-familyhousing-programs/single-family-housing-rural-disaster-home-repair-grants#overview.

The USDA expects to announce additional funding availability soon, Hood said. It will also help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance

