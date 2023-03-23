Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies

A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs, Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A dog who was found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster in West Virginia has died, according to animal care volunteers.

On Wednesday, a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets told WSAZ that Atticus, a mastiff mix, died at the Proctorville Animal Clinic as staff tried to save him.

Atticus was found Monday near a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake Reservoir. Volunteers said he appeared to be between 3 and 5 years old and that he tested positive for Lyme and ehrlichiosis.

Volunteers also said he was badly dehydrated and emaciated when he was brought in.

Michele Endicott, a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets, said on Monday that Atticus’ abandonment was completely inhumane.

“There is no need for anyone to take an animal and just dump it,” she said. “There are so many organizations out there that will help.”

Endicott said she’s hoping someone can come forward with information on who’s responsible. Unfortunately, she said in most of these cases, they never find that out.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
Gators lined up at Myakka St. Park loving this warm weather
Temperatures and humidity going up
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case