Daughter holds wedding at senior care facility to include mother

What a beautiful moment!
What a beautiful moment!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast bride decided to have her wedding day at a senior living facility so her 74-year-old mother, who is in hospice, could participate.

Tina and Justin Pearce were married Thursday at the Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Bradenton.

The pair said their vows as the bride’s mother, Linda Tuller, took her spot next to them beaming. They had cake, decorations and flowers paid for by the Tidewell Foundation Wishes Fund.

The newly married couple were grateful to celebrate their special moment with Tuller.

“I’ve got a new son-in-law and I think I love him,” said Tuller.

The groom echoed the sentiment, “I love you too, mom!”

