City of North Port Fire Chief placed on paid leave

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that its fire chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus was placed on paid administrative leave March 7.

The City tells ABC7 that its practice is to not confirm or comment on investigations until they are complete, pursuant to Florida statute.

“Any time we receive a complaint or allegation of employee misconduct, we take it seriously. However, to protect the privacy of all those involved, we’re unable to provide further details until an investigation or inquiry has been completed and all the facts are available,” reads a statement from North Port spokesman Jason Bartolone.

There is a developing story.

