Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks SB lanes of 301 in Manatee County
Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle crash with hazardous material response...
Overturned truck and spill closes Fruitville at Tatum Road

Latest News

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Arson suspect arrested, 30 boats destroyed