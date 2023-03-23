Booker Middle math teacher named Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Who knew pre-algebra could be so entertaining? It’s exactly what’s happening at Booker Middle School.

One teacher has been doing what she loves for more than 30 years.

Eleven on her teaching years have been spent here on the Suncoast. She says she keeps coming back year after year for the kids.

One of her students, Christopher Welch-Gill said, “She’s nice, she cares about students a lot.”

For every angle, equation, and everything else this teacher is taking the time to ensure her students are ready for the next level.

Louise Viverito teaches eighth grade math. “I believe that school is not just doing the math on my board,” she said. “It’s also making the communication with the kids, and learning who they are.”

In addition to her eighth grade math teacher duties, Viverito is the Exceptional Student Education case manager, “administers programs for students with disabilities,” according to the Florida Department of Education.

She spends her day parsing problems out piece by piece. Because Viverito is putting the “fun” in algebraic “function,” she is receiving some extra special recognition.

ABC7 barged into class to announce our Sarasota County winner for Chalkboard Champions.

Carl Reynolds Law presenting a check for $500.

Nominate your Chalkboard Champion today!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.