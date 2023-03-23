Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Booker Middle math teacher named Chalkboard Champion

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Who knew pre-algebra could be so entertaining? It’s exactly what’s happening at Booker Middle School.

One teacher has been doing what she loves for more than 30 years.

Eleven on her teaching years have been spent here on the Suncoast. She says she keeps coming back year after year for the kids.

One of her students, Christopher Welch-Gill said, “She’s nice, she cares about students a lot.”

For every angle, equation, and everything else this teacher is taking the time to ensure her students are ready for the next level.

Louise Viverito teaches eighth grade math. “I believe that school is not just doing the math on my board,” she said. “It’s also making the communication with the kids, and learning who they are.”

In addition to her eighth grade math teacher duties, Viverito is the Exceptional Student Education case manager, “administers programs for students with disabilities,” according to the Florida Department of Education.

She spends her day parsing problems out piece by piece. Because Viverito is putting the “fun” in algebraic “function,” she is receiving some extra special recognition.

ABC7 barged into class to announce our Sarasota County winner for Chalkboard Champions.

Carl Reynolds Law presenting a check for $500.

Nominate your Chalkboard Champion today!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks SB lanes of 301 in Manatee County
Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle crash with hazardous material response...
Overturned truck and spill closes Fruitville at Tatum Road

Latest News

Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Alonzo Phillips regarding a shooting death....
Person of interest in Bradenton homicide is found
Dry with above average highs
Today will be the warmest day of the work week
During public comment at a Sarasota County School Board Meeting, a speaker verbally attacked...
Sarasota County School Board Member walks out after being verbally attacked
George Kruse hosts town hall meeting in Ellenton.
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse holds town hall meeting in Ellenton