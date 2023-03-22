Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Threat reported at Heron Creek Middle School

Heron Creek Middle
Heron Creek Middle
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School administrators at Heron Creak Middle School reached out to families to confirm that the school went on a lockdown after an alleged verbal threat.

The school quickly determined that there was no credible threat to the community and the lockdown was lifted.

Here is the letter sent to parents.

Good afternoon families,

This is Principal , Kristine Lawrence, with a message about school security. The school went on a lockdown briefly this afternoon after administration became aware of an alleged verbal threat to the campus. The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement quickly conducted an investigation and determined that there was no credible threat to our students, teachers, staff members, or school.

Please consider going over School Board policy 5.32 with your child to ensure they understand these extremely serious school rules and expectations. Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy.

Any student making a threat or found to be in possession of a prohibited item will be investigated by law enforcement and possibly arrested or removed from school. We take the safety and security of our school community extremely seriously. I want to thank our school-based police department & law enforcement partners in the community for their responsiveness.

Also, a huge “thank you” to our staff for keeping students calm and on-task, and to our students for finishing out the day strong despite this slight disruption in the usual school day. Families, thank you for your continued support of our school community.

Have a great rest of your day!—Principal Kristine Lawrence

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
Manatee County hosted a public meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Upper...
Manatee County reveals plans for Upper Manatee River Road

Latest News

Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Sarasota Police Officer struck by fleeing vehicle
Sandra Frank retires from All Faiths Food Bank
covid test
DOH-Manatee to close on-site COVID-19 testing on March 24