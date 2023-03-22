Threat reported at Heron Creek Middle School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School administrators at Heron Creak Middle School reached out to families to confirm that the school went on a lockdown after an alleged verbal threat.

The school quickly determined that there was no credible threat to the community and the lockdown was lifted.

Here is the letter sent to parents.

Good afternoon families,

This is Principal , Kristine Lawrence, with a message about school security. The school went on a lockdown briefly this afternoon after administration became aware of an alleged verbal threat to the campus. The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement quickly conducted an investigation and determined that there was no credible threat to our students, teachers, staff members, or school.

Please consider going over School Board policy 5.32 with your child to ensure they understand these extremely serious school rules and expectations. Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy.

Any student making a threat or found to be in possession of a prohibited item will be investigated by law enforcement and possibly arrested or removed from school. We take the safety and security of our school community extremely seriously. I want to thank our school-based police department & law enforcement partners in the community for their responsiveness.

Also, a huge “thank you” to our staff for keeping students calm and on-task, and to our students for finishing out the day strong despite this slight disruption in the usual school day. Families, thank you for your continued support of our school community.

Have a great rest of your day!—Principal Kristine Lawrence

