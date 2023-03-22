Advertise With Us
Theft arrest leads to additional drug charges

theft arrest leads to drug charges in Venice
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice police say a theft of $20 has resulted in the filing of additional drug charges.

According to Lorraine Anderson, police public information officer, a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly stole $20 at the Shell Station located at 1000 Knights Trail Road.

The suspect was apprehended shortly afterwards less than a block away at 103 Triple Diamond Blvd. When police searched the suspect’s vehicle, they say it contained meth.

The suspect has been arrested and is being booked into Sarasota County Jail.

