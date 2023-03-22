Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota on Top 10 list for allergy problems

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has published a list of the top 10 "Allergy...
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has published a list of the top 10 "Allergy Capitals" and Sarasota is No. 6, followed by Cape Coral and No. 7 and Orlando at No. 8(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It may be news to some, but not to many on the Suncoast -- Sarasota is one of the worst cities in the U.S. for allergy sufferers, according to a new study.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has published a list of the top 10 “Allergy Capitals” and Sarasota is No. 6, followed by Cape Coral and No. 7 and Orlando at No. 8

Wichita, Kansas, was No. 1 on the foundation’s list, which was determined by isolating specific allergy types, residents’ allergy medicine use and availability of allergy specialists from the 100-most populated Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the U.S.

According to the study, Sarasota has worse-than-average scores for all pollen and allergy medicine use, and has an average number of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

The Top 10:

  1. Wichita, Kansas
  2. Dallas, Texas
  3. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  4. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  6. Sarasota, Florida
  7. Cape Coral, Florida
  8. Orlando, Florida
  9. Des Moines, Iowa
  10. Greenville, South Carolina

In individual categories, Sarasota ranked third in the U.S. for tree pollen, behind Wichita and Dallas; ninth for grass pollen; and 16th for weed pollen.

More than 100 million Americans live with various types of allergies every year, the Foundation says on its website.

The 2023 Allergy Capitals report also outlined the increasing threat of climate change on people with allergies and asthma.

“The science clearly shows that communities across the nation are seeing the health impacts of climate change, causing a public health emergency,” the report says. Climate change is creating more ground-level ozone, longer and stronger pollen seasons and worsening of urban heat islands, it said.

“If we don’t slow down the cycle, pollen production and air pollution will only get worse. Millions of people already have seasonal allergic rhinitis, and pollen allergies are a major cause. If this cycle continues, we may see the number of people with seasonal allergies increase.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Bradenton homicide

Latest News

The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Bradenton homicide
the Bee Ridge Woman's Club
Discovering the Bee Ridge Woman’s Club of the Suncoast
Warm weather into the weekend and beyond
Suncoast enters a period of above-normal warm weather
Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus strip club on Sunday.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at Tampa strip club stop man with gun