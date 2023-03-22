WATCH: Punta Gorda standoff ends with 1 in custody

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a suspect wanted for several charges including burglary, theft of a fire arm and grand theft, was in Punta Gorda.

Deputies utilized available technology to locate the suspect driving in the area of US 41 and Tuckers Grade. Once the deputy made visual confirmation of the driver a felony traffic stop was attempted on the 2020 Gray GMC Sierra in the parking lot at 145 E Marion Ave.

The suspect, James Allen Currie, pulled into the parking lot and then made an evasive maneuver around a fence post, continued driving south on Herald Court, and was eventually cornered in the parking lot of 103 W. Marion Ave.

Currie was given verbal commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle to which he ignored. As the deputy held Currie at gunpoint waiting for backup, Currie was observed chugging from a Patron Silver bottle and Bud Light can. A rapport was built with Currie, however, he still refused to exit the vehicle and began falling asleep while speaking to deputies. After a 3-hour standoff, Currie started the vehicle and drove about 30 feet towards the parking lot exit before coming to a complete stop after running over a stop stick. Currie was given multiple commands to exit the vehicle. Eventually a taser was deployed by members of SWAT and Currie was taken into custody.

Currie was taken to a local hospital due to a minor injury and transported to the Charlotte County Jail shortly after.

Within Currie’s GMC Sierra, deputies located a total of 4 loaded firearms including 1 rifle and 3 handguns.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.