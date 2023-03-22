Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Police: Inmates caught at IHOP after using toothbrush to escape jail

Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport News City Jail Annex. (WTKR, NEWPORT NEWS SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says two inmates tunneled a hole in a cell wall to escape from the city jail building Monday evening.

Arley Nemo and John Garza were able to exploit a construction design weakness in the building by using a toothbrush and a metal object to make the hole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once outside, they scaled a security wall and escaped.

The jail annex is a minimum-security facility. The two were discovered missing during a routine headcount.

It was a tip from the public that led police to an IHOP in Hampton where the two were reportedly eating at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two were taken into custody without incident.

Newport News police were among the law enforcement officers involved in the search for the two inmates.

“By the grace of God, I’m glad no one was injured and we were able to locate them and get them back into custody,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says.

Garza had been in custody since December on several charges, including probation violations.

Nemo had been in custody since October on charges including credit card fraud.

The sheriff’s office says engineers are reviewing the building weaknesses and researching ways to address them.

Garza and Nemo are both back in custody and at the regular jail where charges for the escape are pending.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton

Latest News

Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport...
Inmates escape using toothbrush, found at IHOP
state
Armed man arrested attempting to enter Tampa gentleman's club
trump
Developments in the investigations involving Donald Trump
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 21, 2023