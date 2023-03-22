Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.(Carol Rabel)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into South Carolina.

United Airlines employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was most likely flown into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on an evening flight about a week ago.

The employees said the flight most likely came from Chicago or Houston.

After they found the lost toy, the employees made a video to try and locate its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel said she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

She later posted to Facebook to confirm that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle
After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people...
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Bradenton homicide

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
covid test
DOH-Manatee to close on-site COVID-19 testing on March 24
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species
Meet the women leading the first female firehouse team for the St. Louis Fire Department in...
Fire department has its first all-women fire crew: ‘We’re making history’