One dead in three-car crash in Venice

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, police said.

Venice Avenue, from U.S. 41 Bypass to Grove Street will remain closed until further notice, authorities said.

In addition to a 54-year-old male who has died, a 63-year-old female was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police are not releasing additional details at this time.

Drivers should use Spur Street to Warfield Avenue as an alternative route. Police suggest using the north or south bridges if you’re trying to navigate onto the island.

