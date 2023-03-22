Manatee County 2022 Property Tax deadline approaching

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - March 31, 2023 is the last opportunity to pay 2022 Manatee County property taxes before interest, advertising charges and other late fees are assessed.

To avoid delinquency, payments may be made online at taxcollector.com until 11:59 pm or in person at three Manatee County Tax Collector locations until 5 pm. Mailed in payments must be postmarked by March 31. Appointments are required for in-person services; visit taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment. Partial payments are not accepted.

“The two quickest, easiest ways to pay taxes are online at taxcollector.com or by mailing in your payment”, said Tax Collector Ken Burton, Jr. “There is no fee for online e-check payments (electronic debit from a checking account). Credit cards may also be used, with a processing fee charged by a secure 3rd party payment processor.”

Property tax receipts can be printed online at taxcollector.com, which is updated daily so taxpayers can verify that their payment has been processed. It can take up to three business days for payment information to be reflected on the website.

The Office also encourages customers using a bill-pay service to be familiar with the process. Although funds are immediately debited from your bank account, this service does not directly pay the taxes. A paper check is printed and mailed, which can take several days, and it may not be received before the deadline. Payments received after the deadline will be returned. The Office is not responsible for payments not received when using an online bill-paying service.

On April 30, an estimated 10,000 Delinquent Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Notices will be mailed to all property owners with unpaid 2022 property taxes {Section 197.343, Florida Statutes}. Property owners who paid their taxes after 5 pm on April 14 will still receive a delinquent notice due to the time required for mail preparation. Delinquent taxes must be paid by 5 pm on May 25 in person or online at taxcollector.com to qualify for the May amount due and to avoid the sale of a real estate tax certificate. Online payments of 2022 real estate taxes will not be available from 5 pm on May 25 through early June, to allow for the sale and balancing of tax certificates.

Florida law requires Delinquent Personal Property Taxes to be advertised once and Real Estate Taxes to be advertised three times. If real estate taxes remain unpaid, tax certificates will be sold at the annual Tax Certificate Sale on May 26, conducted online at pacificblueauction.com. Bidders have the opportunity to pay the taxes at an interest rate determined by the auction and then issued a certificate. If the taxes remain delinquent after two years, those holding a two-year-old certificate can apply for a tax deed. If a tax deed is applied for by the certificate holder, and not redeemed by the date of tax deed sale, the property could be sold by the Clerk of Court’s Office to the highest bidder on their website manatee.realforeclose.com.

