First Alert Traffic: Overturned truck and spill closes Fruitville at Tatum Road

Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle crash with hazardous material response...
Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle crash with hazardous material response at Fruitville and Tatum Roads.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Fire Department hazmat crews are on the scene of a truck crash Wednesday morning on Fruitville Road, official say

The overturned truck was carrying hazardous material which spilled onto the roadway at the Tatum Road intersection, east of I-75. No one was injured, but Fruitville and Tatum roads are expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area if possible.

