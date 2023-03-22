First Alert Traffic: Overturned truck and spill closes Fruitville at Tatum Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Fire Department hazmat crews are on the scene of a truck crash Wednesday morning on Fruitville Road, official say

The overturned truck was carrying hazardous material which spilled onto the roadway at the Tatum Road intersection, east of I-75. No one was injured, but Fruitville and Tatum roads are expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area if possible.

