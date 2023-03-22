Advertise With Us
DOH-Manatee to close on-site COVID-19 testing on March 24

covid test
covid test(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County plans on closing its COVID-19 testing site that it has been operating on its main campus since the beginning of the year.

The last day DOH-Manatee will offer COVID-19 testing at the site is March 24.

The Florida Department of Health maintains a directory of COVID-19 testing sites located across Manatee County at www.floridahealthcovid19.gov . Click on the “Testing Site Locator” on the home page and then click on Manatee in the dropdown box of Florida counties.

The website also includes a directory of COVID-19 vaccination providers across the county, including DOH-Manatee’s main campus (410 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton) and Manatee South Center (7880 Westmoreland Drive, at the corner of Westmoreland and US41).

Both sites offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment or on a walk-in basis.

For more information or to book a COVID-19 vaccination, call (941) 748-0747.

