Discovering the Bee Ridge Woman’s Club of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 100 years ago, it had bees, a post office and a railroad stop. That’s all it needed to become the town of Bee Ridge. The town is lost in urban sprawl now. But the small town feel continues with a group of woman who bee-helpful, bee-strong, bee-brave and more. They give out scholarships and grants to students every year. Their secret weapon for all they do? The Sloppy Joes they sell at the Sarasota County Fair. Meet the Bee Ridge Woman’s Club on the Suncoast!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

