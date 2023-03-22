Discovering the Bee Ridge Woman’s Club of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 100 years ago, it had bees, a post office and a railroad stop. That’s all it needed to become the town of Bee Ridge. The town is lost in urban sprawl now. But the small town feel continues with a group of woman who bee-helpful, bee-strong, bee-brave and more. They give out scholarships and grants to students every year. Their secret weapon for all they do? The Sloppy Joes they sell at the Sarasota County Fair. Meet the Bee Ridge Woman’s Club on the Suncoast!

