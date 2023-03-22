Advertise With Us
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at Tampa strip club stop man with gun

Strip club security guards fight and detain an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club. (OBTAINED BY TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Security guards stopped an armed man at a Tampa strip club in Tampa Sunday night.

Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus on Dale Mabry Highway.

They say Michael Rudman tried to walk into the club wearing a red and black devil mask and carrying a semiautomatic handgun.

Before he could enter the club, security video shows a security guard grabbing the weapon. The two fought as other security guards jumped in. They were able to disarm and subdue the man.

Police say three security guards suffered minor injuries from the struggle, but no one was hurt inside the establishment.

Rudman faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Police are looking for a motive for his actions as part of their investigation.

Michael Rudman
Michael Rudman(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

