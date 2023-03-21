Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Weather in a word....wonderful

Humidity slowing increasing
Kids catching some bait near the N. Jetty near Nokomis beach
Kids catching some bait near the N. Jetty near Nokomis beach(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect the beautiful beach weather to stick around a while as we move toward the weekend. High pressure will hold firm not allowing any front to penetrate our area.

It will be much warmer to start the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. We will be some 10-15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine as well with a gentle zephyr stirring the trees.

Thursday through Friday expect to see more of the same with slightly higher temperatures and humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Saturday will be nice as well as a weak cold front approaches from the NW. This front will not be doing much with our weather only changing the wind direction to the SW at 10-15 mph. Highs near the coast will warm into the upper 70s and mid 80s east of I-75 degrees.

Humidity and temperatures on the rise
Humidity and temperatures on the rise(WWSB)

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots turning to the SW by early afternoon with seas 2 feet or less.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Little or no chance for rain for our area
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 3/21/2023

Most Read

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton
(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.
Bradenton police report homicide on 17th Street Court East

Latest News

Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Chang enters open plea in fatal hit-and-run
Beachgoers in Sarasota and Manatee counties are breathing easier as red tide seems to be...
Red tide improving, Sarasota officials say
A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday...
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle