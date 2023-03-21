Weather in a word....wonderful

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect the beautiful beach weather to stick around a while as we move toward the weekend. High pressure will hold firm not allowing any front to penetrate our area.

It will be much warmer to start the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. We will be some 10-15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine as well with a gentle zephyr stirring the trees.

Thursday through Friday expect to see more of the same with slightly higher temperatures and humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Saturday will be nice as well as a weak cold front approaches from the NW. This front will not be doing much with our weather only changing the wind direction to the SW at 10-15 mph. Highs near the coast will warm into the upper 70s and mid 80s east of I-75 degrees.

Humidity and temperatures on the rise (WWSB)

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots turning to the SW by early afternoon with seas 2 feet or less.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.