US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 238,000 Civics from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds. The complaints came over the past 11 months and occurred mostly on vehicles with low miles.

An increase in steering effort can cause an overreaction or inability to avoid a road hazard, the agency said in documents posted Tuesday on its website.

NHTSA has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem.

The agency will determine how many vehicles are affected and how severe the problem is. A recall is possible.

