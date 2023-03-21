Residents and some medical professionals continue to question SMH’s handling of COVID

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents, medical staff and others having their voices heard during Monday’s hospital board meeting at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Many of them who spoke during public comments upset with the way the hospital handled COVID. Others praising the hospital and their care. Some residents were pushing for alternative treatments during the pandemic, which SMH says it provided.

“The love and compassion when you hear the stories of people who did not get the correct treatment here,” said Michelle Pozzie, a Sarasota County resident. “Love and compassion says at the expense of those loved ones who lost people due to protocols still being dictated in this hospital, we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.”

This all stems from a three-year review released last month of how the hospital handled the pandemic. That report concluded the hospital saved many lives, but it was also critical of visitation restrictions, among other issues.

“I hope the people in Sarasota understand that what the hospital did during COVID-19 was to ensure the very best healthcare we could provide for our citizens,” said Tramm Hudson, Chairman of the hospital board for SMH.

SMH says staff has even received threatening messages recently on social media.

“The attacks are unfounded and reprehensible,” said Hudson. “We’ve had death threats against doctors, our medical staff has been subjected to some very rude behavior.”

For many who spoke at Monday’s hospital board meeting, they would like to see a third party investigate SMH. A rally opposing SMH’s actions were held Monday morning in Venice with hundreds of people and dozens of speakers. Some of the groups represented at that rally included Moms for America and Zelenko Freedom Foundation.

