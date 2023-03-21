Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer flipped by fleeing vehicle

Sarasota police officer hit by fleeing driver
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police patrol officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night on Bird Key.

Sarasota Police officers responded to a call about a vehicle burglary on Mourning Dove Drive at about 2 p.m. Officers discovered video evidence and identified a white Mercedes as a suspect vehicle involved in the burglary.

Just after 5 p.m., the same white Mercedes was in a neighborhood on Longboat Key. Longboat Key police responded to a vehicle stolen from a home on Fair Oaks Place. Several people were home when the vehicle was stolen, but no one was hurt.

Sarasota police received a call just after 9 p.m. that the white Mercedes had returned to Bird Key. Sarasota Police officers placed their patrol vehicles at the entrance to stop the Mercedes from leaving.

When the Mercedes driver attempted to run the barricade, one officer anticipated the car would either turn onto a side street or crash into one of the parked patrol vehicles. The Mercedes drove past a patrol car and hit the officer head-on, flipping him over the vehicle. The officer was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but is now home and expected to recover fully.

Sarasota Police officers followed the Mercedes away from Bird Key as it drove east on John Ringling Causeway, north on US 41, east on Fruitville, and was abandoned in the 2900 block of Orange Avenue. When officers arrived, no one was in the vehicle. No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton
(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.
Bradenton police report homicide on 17th Street Court East

Latest News

Viewer discretion is advised
GRAPHIC: Sarasota police officer hit by fleeing driver
This combination of photos shows art renderings for the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum &...
Reborn Ringling Bros. circus to leap on tour — minus animals
ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
Viewer shares up-close and personal encounter with an alligator
Viewer shares up-close and personal encounter with an alligator