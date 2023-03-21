Advertise With Us
Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Parrish

A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the...
A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured Monday in a single-car crash in Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving a sedan south on Erie Road, near U.S. 301, just before 3 p.m. when he crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway and collided with two large concrete pipes, troopers say.

He was flown to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

