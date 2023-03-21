Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton
(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.
Bradenton police report homicide on 17th Street Court East

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80