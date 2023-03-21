Advertise With Us
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a notice was posted regarding a hearing to rezone the Sarasota Bay boat ramp, many people who use the ramp are concerned about downsizing an already limited space.

In a rendering brought to the Sarasota City Council meeting by the Bay Conservancy, it showed the boat ramp would be moved to the east side of the area, cutting into the existing parking spaces.

“It’s already a headache. You go out there on a Saturday or Sunday you’re parking on the grass, and you’re getting parking tickets,” said charter boat Capt. Jamie Smith.

Capt. Chris Brackett agrees. He said the limited parking, combined with the number of people moving to Sarasota, is causing problems for people like these captains who use it to make a living.

“We have thousands of people moving to town buying brand new houses. Usually, the second or third thing they buy is a boat and they’re going to trailer it from out east to use that particular boat ramp, Bracket said. “It needs to remain open or expanded. If you put another hundred parking spaces in there it’s going to relieve a lot of tension.”

After voicing their concerns at the meeting, the City Council asked for revisions to the plan.

The Bay Conservancy’s chief operating officer, Bill Waddill, accepted the task and said he would consult with users of the boat ramp as they continue forward.

“We’re committed to back boater working groups and the boater community and evaluate what we’ve learned over the last five or six years. If that master plan needs to change, which it likely does, we’ll bring it back through the process of the city commission and then go build our community,” he said. “In this case ... expand it, make it bigger, make it better. That’s what this experience is all about,” said Waddill.

