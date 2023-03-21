Advertise With Us
Chang enters open plea in fatal hit-and-run

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
David Chang enters court Tuesday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - David Chang, the man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl, entered an open plea in Sarasota County court Tuesday.

The open plea leaves the case entirely in the hands of Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar. Chang could face a maximum of 35 years in prison. He is charged with failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering or concealing evidence.

The state attorney’s office is asking the judge to sentence Chang to 15 years in prison, and he could face an additional 10 years if points are added to his case.

David Chang was fingerprinted and led out of the courtroom, awaiting his sentencing, scheduled for May 19.

On Aug. 15, 2022, Chang, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a Pine View High School student named Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

