Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant

Viewer shares up-close and personal encounter with an alligator
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in Lakewood Ranch.

This appears to be an early start of mating season, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds residents near bodies of water to be extra careful this time of year. According to information on the FWC’s website:

Courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June. Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.

Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if you are concerned about an alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

