Brrrrrrrrr.....Spring starts off chilly for Suncoast

Quick warm-up for rest of the week
Well below average temperatures to start the day
Well below average temperatures to start the day(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will feel more like winter to start the first full day of astronomical spring. Temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees below the average for this time of year. The average low is 59 degrees and we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s to start things off on Tuesday. So grab the jackets as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

We will see mostly sunny skies through the day with winds out of the north to northeast at 10-20 mph to start and those winds will quickly switch around to the ENE by the day’s end and will subside somewhat. It will be a much warmer afternoon than Monday with highs topping out into the mid to upper 70s as opposed to the mid 60s we experienced on Monday.

Wednesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and it will be much warmer to start the day. We wake up to 60 degree temps. and warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by early afternoon. This beautiful weather will continue through Friday with temperatures near average with highs near 80 and lows near 60 degrees.

There is a small chance for a shower or two this Saturday as a weak cold front begins to approach from the NW late in the day. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness but it doesn’t look like the front will move through on Saturday. It will bring a 20% chance for a few showers late Saturday. It will stay warm with highs on Saturday in low 80s.

Back above average temperatures by Wednesday
Back above average temperatures by Wednesday(WWSB)

Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

