After a cold start, we warm up today

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lighter winds, a clear sky, and dry cool air combine to bring a chilly start to the day.

Many locations were in the 40s this morning. But cold air will not stick around. A slight wind shift to the east and lots of sunshine will kick into motion a warming trend that takes us to 80 degrees this afternoon. And, with the dry air our skies will remain rain free.

But today is just the start. Tomorrow we will add another 5 degrees onto our daytime high. Then we will keep it warm and sunny into the weekend. Humidity should stay comfortable into Thursday and nighttime lows will be in the near 60 range, give or take a few degrees, making it comfortable sleeping weather.

By Thursday, the moisture content of the air begins to climb. This will keep our night time temperatures near 70 and make the afternoons slightly more humid. Moisture will never rise so high that afternoons become sticky, and when the next weak cold front passes by on Saturday, it is unlikely that we get much of a rain chance. In fact, the front will not lower the temperatures that much.

