Slightly warmer today and back in the 80s tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry, rain cooled air is in place in the predawn hours of Monday. By sunrise the rain will have moved on, but drier air continues to push into the area and high-pressure expands across the Suncoast.

The result will be slowly increasing sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. As high pressure expands, the cold front that brought the cooler air will be pushed further away. With that comes the slow clearing and sunnier skies as the mechanism for producing the overcast cloud cover is eliminated.

The north wind will continue, and clear skies with dry air will allow the overnight to be slightly cooler than this morning. The dry air will keep rain chances low this week. But warm weather lovers take heart. A warmup will begin tomorrow.

By Tuesday the winds will start to turn a bit easterly, and eventually this week a southerly and westerly wind will develop. These wind shifts will cause moisture to return which will keep nighttime temperature warmer. Sunshine combined with the wind shifts will modify the air over us and slowly bump temperature to near 80 tomorrow, then into the mid-80s by later in the week.

Another cold front will approach this weekend, but moisture will be limited. We are not looking for much in the way of rainfall or much of a weekend cool down. If we do get any cooler air it will not be until next week.

