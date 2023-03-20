Advertise With Us
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton

The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50s, shot in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but the man died at the scene.

Police said Monday morning they are still working to confirm the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information in this case, is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

ABC7 News at 11pm - March 19, 2023