Driver dies after striking cows on highway near LaBelle

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed Monday morning when his car hit five cows that had wandered onto a highway in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the incident began just before 5 a.m. on State Road 29, about 15 miles south of LaBelle.

Five cows wandered onto the highway, south of Jackie Drive. A Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup each stuck the cows. After hitting the cows, the Mustang hit the front of the pickup.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man from LaBelle, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.