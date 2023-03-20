Advertise With Us
Driver dies after striking cows on highway near LaBelle

A driver was killed Monday morning when his car hit five cows that had wandered onto a highway...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed Monday morning when his car hit five cows that had wandered onto a highway in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the incident began just before 5 a.m. on State Road 29, about 15 miles south of LaBelle.

Five cows wandered onto the highway, south of Jackie Drive. A Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup each stuck the cows. After hitting the cows, the Mustang hit the front of the pickup.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man from LaBelle, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

