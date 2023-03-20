Advertise With Us
Bradenton police report homicide on 17th Street Court East

Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.
Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.(Atlanta News First)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When the arrived, they found a body outside of a home.

Police are not releasing additional information about the victim. The investigation is in the early stages, the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information in this case, is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

