Bishop Museum welcomes two manatees to rehab facility

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two recovering manatees are the latest boarders at The Bishop Museum’s rehabilitation center, the museum has announced.

Tober and Ripken are the first animals to be cared for since the return of three female manatees to the wild last month.

“Tober and Ripkin are settling in,” said Virginia Edmonds, director of animal care at The Bishop, “and as the weeks go on, we will continue to monitor their health and see how they adjust to their new, temporary environment.”

The Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat is a Stage 2 rehabilitation facility — a temporary home where manatees come after their initial critical-care needs have been met elsewhere. This facility offers manatees the opportunity to gain exposure to natural foods and feeding strategies while gaining weight for their return to the wild.

The Bishop has cared for 46 rehabilitating manatees, including Friday’s arrivals:

Ripkin is a juvenile manatee that was rescued in October of 2022 from Ruskin Inlet in Ruskin. Ripkin was an orphaned calf, suffering from a boat propeller injury when he was rescued. He was about 5.4 feet long and weighed 201 pounds. Five months after his rescue, he is 325 pounds.

Tober is also a juvenile male manatee. He was rescued in October of 2021 from Matlacha Pass in Cape Coral as a newborn calf. Tober was orphaned at rescue, measuring only 3.5 feet long and weighing a mere 44 pounds—manatees typically weigh 60 to 80 pounds at birth; today he weighs 360 pounds.

“The goal in the rehabilitation of the manatees in our care is to provide an environment where they can thrive, leading to a timely return to the wild.” said Mandy Choi, an animal care specialist at The Bishop.

You can visit Ripken and Tober and watch their progress at the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat at the museum, at 201 10th Street West in Bradenton.

