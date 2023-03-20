Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests...
Manatee deputies nab three suspected drunk drivers on St. Patty’s Day
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota...
Motorcyclist injured in Bee Ridge crash
A child has been airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a pool Sunday morning.
Child airlifted after rescue from Sarasota pool
Grey skies, rain, and red tide was the scene at nearly all the beaches on the Suncoast for the...
Sarasota County red tide update sees conditions improving

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in Jan.
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
New details emerge in Sunday homicide in Bradenton