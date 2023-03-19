Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Cold Sunday, Cold Mornings, then 80s by Wednesday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Welcome to Spring! Wear a coat! The Spring Equinox, when the sun is right over the equator, is Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:24 pm EDT. Ironically a chilly day for us!

A strong cold front dropped to southern Florida Saturday night. Now the warm air is gone and a chill settles into the Suncoast. Sunday is our coldest day, in the mid 60s for high temperatures. Mornings will dip into the 40s and 50s through Tuesday. Gusty winds out of the north will make it feel a little colder on Sunday, too. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, with a better chance Sunday night. Skies clear Monday, then warmer air is coming back to end the week.

Red tide conditions are much improved along the Suncoast now. But higher concentrations still exist north near Clearwater, and south past Ft. Myers. At least for the near future we’re in a much better position than the last few weeks.

Lows
Lows(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
FWC provides tips on co-existing with gators
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening on Bee Ridge Road, the Sarasota...
Motorcyclist injured in Bee Ridge crash
Deputies arrested three drivers for DUI and made an additional three traffic-related arrests...
Manatee deputies nab three suspected drunk drivers on St. Patty’s Day
Grey skies, rain, and red tide was the scene at nearly all the beaches on the Suncoast for the...
Sarasota County red tide update sees conditions improving
tstorm
Red tide improves, evening storms still possible, and Sunday is Cold!

Latest News

THUMBNAIL
Futurecast
sc fair
Opening night of the Sarasota County Fair
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 17, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - March 17, 2023