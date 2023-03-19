Cold Sunday, Cold Mornings, then 80s by Wednesday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Welcome to Spring! Wear a coat! The Spring Equinox, when the sun is right over the equator, is Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:24 pm EDT. Ironically a chilly day for us!

A strong cold front dropped to southern Florida Saturday night. Now the warm air is gone and a chill settles into the Suncoast. Sunday is our coldest day, in the mid 60s for high temperatures. Mornings will dip into the 40s and 50s through Tuesday. Gusty winds out of the north will make it feel a little colder on Sunday, too. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, with a better chance Sunday night. Skies clear Monday, then warmer air is coming back to end the week.

Red tide conditions are much improved along the Suncoast now. But higher concentrations still exist north near Clearwater, and south past Ft. Myers. At least for the near future we’re in a much better position than the last few weeks.

Lows (Station)

