Child airlifted after rescue from Sarasota pool

A child has been airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a pool Sunday morning.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A child has been airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a pool Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Sarasota Fire Department responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Medici Court, near University Parkway, a department spokeswoman told ABC7.

The child, whose age has not been released, was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

As of late Sunday morning, rescue crews and Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene.

