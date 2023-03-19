Child airlifted after rescue from Sarasota pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A child has been airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a pool Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Sarasota Fire Department responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Medici Court, near University Parkway, a department spokeswoman told ABC7.

The child, whose age has not been released, was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

As of late Sunday morning, rescue crews and Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.